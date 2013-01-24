The search continues for the perfect actor to fill the role of Peter Quill a.k.a. Starlord in Marvel and Disney Pictures’ “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Joel Edgerton, Eddie Redmayne, Lee Pace, Jack Huston, Sullivan Stapleton, Garrett Hedlund, James Marsden, Jim Sturgess, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Rosenbaum, and John Krasinski have auditioned for the part. In addition, Wes Bentley, Chris Lowell, and Cam Gigandet have read for the role. This could be a ploy to draw attention to the film itself and give it some much needed publicity, since the “Guardians” is not considered to be one of Marvel’s most well-known books.

Now, Marvel is trying to tap comedic actors Jim Carrey and Adam Sandler to add some comic relief to the script. The only feasible parts that either comedian could fill would be as voice actors for the characters Bug, Rocket Raccoon, or Groot (who only says and repeats the one word, “Groot.”) Both actors can play a variety of roles with their range of skills.

What do you think about the possible casting choices?

Here is the basic storyline for the film.

A futuristic team of superheroes protect the galaxy from danger.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is still in the casting process, but it is scheduled to open in theaters on August 1, 2014. James Gunn, Chris McCoy, and Nicole Perlman wrote the screenplay based on the comic book by Gene Colan, Dan Abnett, Arnold Drake, and Andy Lanning. James Gunn directs.

Source: Latino Review, IMDb

