Here on Nuke the Fridge dot com we are trying to add a new “Featured Cosplayer” post on a ALL THE TIME basis. So if you’re a Cosplayer and would like to be added, send an Email to nukedthefridge@yahoo.com and we will get back to you ASAP. All genders are welcome!

Today we feature Darlena Marie!

I live in New York, and work as an analyst. I’ve been cosplaying for eight years. I’ve created costumes from various genres, mainly star trek, comics, and renaissance/ fantasy. I also volunteer at local family shelters and community events, bringing children’s comics/ coloring books with me. I love cosplaying because it offers a place of escape, and a chance to be creative and imaginitve! – Darlena Marie