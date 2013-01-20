Superstation TBS recently launched a Thursday evening reality series entitled “King of the Nerds.” The basic premise of the show is to pit geeks and dorks against one another to see who will eventually rise to the position of “King of the Nerds.” The series is hosted by none other than actors Robert “Lewis Skolnick” Carradine, and Curtis “Dudley “Booger” Dawson” Armstrong, who both starred in the original 1984 hit film “Revenge of the Nerds.”

With reboots and remakes floating around Hollywood like hot air balloons, 2007 saw Fox Atomic trying to recreate the famous original, but after two weeks of shooting the film was shelved due to production difficulties. Now, Carradine and Armstrong have revealed plans for a “Revenge of the Nerds” sequel, which would reunite all of the original cast members. Here is what the two “Nerd” alums had to say in this video interview.

Robert Carradine relayed this story, which shows that there is still high interest from fans to see their favorite “Lambda, Lambda, Lambda” alums.

“We had a convention once, in Atlanta. We were all sitting around a dinner table. And when we left the restaurant, the restaurant went nuts. Because the entire group of nerds was leaving. The original nerds, that is. And we all looked at each other and thought, “Maybe it’s time for the next movie. It will be the final frontier. So keep your fingers crossed out there.”

“King of the Nerds” airs at 10/9C on Thursday on TBS. The show is hosted by Robert Carradine and Curtis Armstrong.

We at Nuke the Fridge haven’t done this in a while! So, have fun!

Do you remember these lyrics by the Rubinoos?

Okay Nerds… Let’s Go!

Mom packs us a lunch and we’re off to school,

They call Us Nerds ’cause we’re So uncool.

They Laugh At Our Clothes, They Laugh At Our Hair

The Girls Walk By With Their Nose In The Air.

So Go Ahead, Put Us Down

One Of These Days We Will Turn It Around

Won’t Be Long, Mark My Words

Time Has Come For Revenge Of The Nerds!

Revenge Of The Nerds

Revenge Of The Nerds

We wear Horn-Rimmed Glasses With A Heavy Duty Lens

Button Down Shirts And A Pocket Full Of Pens

Straight A Students, Teachers’ Pets

They Call Us Nerds But With No Regrets

So Go Ahead, Put Us Down

One Of These Days We Will Turn It Around

Won’t Be Long, Mark My Words

Time Has Come For Revenge Of The Nerds!

Revenge Of The Nerds (Nerds!)

Revenge Of The Nerds (Hahaha!)

Revenge Of The Nerds (Baaah!)

Revenge Of The Nerds

(Nerds!) while The Jocks Work Out (Nerds!) With The Football Team (Nerds!)

We’re Trying To Score With The Girl Of Our Dream

You Know We Ain’t Good Looking But Here’s A Surprise:

Nerds Are Great Lovers In Disguise

So Go Ahead, Put Us Down

One Of These Days We Will Turn It Around

Won’t Be Long, Mark My Words

Time Has Come For Revenge Of The Nerds!

Revenge Of The Nerds

Revenge Of The Nerds (Nerds!)

Revenge Of The Nerds (Nerds!)

Revenge Of The Nerds (Hahaha!)

So If They Call You A Dork, A Spazz Or A Geek

Stand Up And Be Proud, Don’t Be Meek

(Hey!) beautiful People, Haven’t You Heard?

The Joke’s On You, It’s Revenge Of The Nerds

So Go Ahead, Put Us Down

One Of These Days We Will Turn It Around

Won’t Be Long, Mark My Words

Time Has Come For Revenge Of The Nerds!

Revenge Of The Nerds (Nerds!)

Revenge Of The Nerds

Revenge Of The Nerds (Who, me?)

Revenge Of The Nerds

Revenge Of The Nerds (Hahaha!)

Revenge Of The Nerds (Nerds!)

Revenge Of The Nerds (Baah!)

Revenge Of The Nerds!

Sources: movieweb, IMDb

