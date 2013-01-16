550 SHARES Share Tweet

In an interview with Reelz, actor Russell Crowe ( Jor-El in Man of Steel ) talked about how this incarnation of the iconic Super hero ( Superman ) is different then anything that we have seen before.

“It’s very complicated, it’s really complex. I don’t think anybody has really tried to get into the psychology of what it must be like to be Superman and what people would really respond like in a modern society if somebody like that just popped up. I think Zack Snyder was given a great deal of responsibility because when it comes to comic book heroes and superhero films the top of the food chain is Superman. I think the biggest indicator for me of how it’s looking is that the financier of the film, Thomas Tull, has sent me gushing emails, he just loves it. I’m really looking forward to seeing it, it’s a massive undertaking. It takes you on the ground to Krypton, it takes you to a planet where the sun is four times larger than ours and you get to experience that stuff. I think people are going to love it. If you’ve seen the trailers you realize that this Superman is not just floating through the air held up by a wire, this Superman is super sonic. I’m really looking forward to the way that people will respond to it.”

Man of Steel opens in theaters on June 14th, 2013 and stars Henry Cavill ( Superman), Amy Adams ( Louis Lane), Russell Crowe ( Jor-El ), Michael Shannon ( Zod ) , Diane Lane ( Martha Kent ), Kevin Costner ( Jonathan Kent ), Jadin Gould ( Lana Lang ), Christopher Meloni ( Colonel Hardy ) . The movie is directed by Zack Snyder.

Sources: Reelz