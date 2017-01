Lionsgate has released a few more pictures from the anticipated sequel The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. This time we get our first look at Philip Seymour Hoffman as Plutarch Heavensbee.

Plot:

The continuing adventures of Katniss Everdeen, which take place in a futuristic dystopian world, as she prepares for the Quarter Quell.



The Hunger Games: Catching Fire is directed by Francis Lawrence and stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Lia.