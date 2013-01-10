MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC – PINKIE PIE PARTY AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY AT WALMART JANUARY 29, 2013

MY LITTLE PONY: FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC – PINKIE PIE PARTY AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY AT WALMART JANUARY 29, 2013

Los Angeles, CA – Let’s Paaaarrr-ty! My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic – Pinkie Pie Party is coming to DVD January 29th from Shout! Factory Kids in collaboration with Hasbro Studios! Bonus features include a Sing-Along and a Party Activity Kit. My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic – Pinkie Pie Party is priced at $14.97 SRP and will be available exclusively at Walmart.

Come join the fun! It’s the biggest collection of parties in Ponyville and you’re invited! Get your Pinkie Pie party outfit ready to enjoy five outrageously awesome parties with everypony’s favorite friends — Twilight Sparkle, Apple Jack, Fluttershy, Rainbow Dash, Rarity, Spike and the ultimate party planner herself, Pinkie Pie!

The My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series is currently airing on The HUB TV Network.

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic – Pinkie Pie Party Episodes Include:

Feeling Pinkie Keen

Party Of One

Baby Cakes

A Friend In Deed

Too Many Pinkie Pies

Bonus Features:

Sing-Along

Party Activity Kit

Program Running Time: Approx. 110 minutes

About Hasbro Studios:

Hasbro Studios is the Los Angeles-based production division of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS). The studio develops and produces shows based on Hasbro’s world class brands, including TRANSFORMERS, MY LITTLE PONY, LITTLEST PET SHOP and SCRABBLE. Many of these shows air on The Hub, a television network for kids and their families. Studio programming can also be seen in more than 170 countries globally. The Hub is a joint venture between Hasbro and Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK).