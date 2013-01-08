A reader has sent us (NUKE THE FRIDGE) a spoiler laden review for The Walking Dead” Season 3, Episode 9 entitled “The Suicide King. It looks real, but we won’t know until it airs.

Spoiler Alert!

Naturally, the episode begins where the last one left off. Brothers Daryl and Merle Dixon are ready to do battle. The Governor screams out to the crowed “Brother against brother… winner goes free!” He continues by yelling, “Fight to the death!” The crowd goes crazy! “Walkers” (Zombies) are brought in to join the fray like the Walker-style MMA gladiator fights seen in previous episodes. The residents of Woodbury chant “Merle, Merle, Merle!” The Governor questions Merle’s loyalty. Merle replies by saying, “I will do whatever I need to do to prove my loyalty.” Then Merle begins to kick Daryl’s ass. After some serious pummeling Merle tells Daryl to let him take the lead. All of a sudden Rick and his crew show up and start shooting the “Walkers,” and in the process both Dixon brothers escape out of town. After a brief gun battle between the Governor’s thugs and Rick’s crew, the gates of Woodbury sustain damage and are breached by “Walkers” excited by the commotion. The next day a few “Walkers” manage to bite a man residing within the town. Other residents of Woodbury begin to lose confidence in the Governor’s ability to maintain control. Some even try to leave the village only to be stopped at gun point by the Governor’s loyal men.

1.) “Blood is thicker than water” – After escaping Woodbury, Daryl chooses to stay with Merle and escapes into the woods abandoning Rick’s group.

2.) Woodbury is in chaos after Rick’s attack and the Governor’s control is in question.

3.) Merle is still a racist jerk and points out the fact that the sword wielding Michonne had two black walkers in chains, and says that it is “ironic.”

4.) Rick continues to go crazy after seeing his dead wife Lori in the shadows.

5.) Two guys in Tyree’s group plot to take over Rick’s group.

