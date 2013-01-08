650 SHARES Share Tweet

Within the past two days, casting for “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” has gone into high gear. Yesterday, it was announced that Joseph Gordon-Levitt (“Batman: The Dark Knight Rises,” “Looper”) was cast as the cocky gambler “Johnny.” Earlier today, actor Christopher Meloni (“Law & Order: SVU,” “Man of Steel”) landed a lead role as a police officer. Now Academy Award nominee Josh Brolin (“No Country for Old Men,” “Gangster Squad”) will join the rest of the cast and star as Dwight McCarthy. This was a part popularized by actor Clive Owen in 2005’s first “Sin City” film. Co-directors Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller had this to say about Brolin coming onboard:

“Dwight is a constant character throughout the Sin City world, and A Dame to Kill For is a defining episode in his life. We’re looking forward to Josh’s take on Dwight.”

The story thread in Frank Miller’s neo-noir “Sin City” comic book mini-series, published by Dark Horse in the 1990s, centered on Dwight McCarthy, a talented photographer for a Basin City newspaper. He is contacted by his former sweetheart, a beautiful woman named Ava, who had left him years earlier for a wealthy man. In the process of trying to assist Ava, he is set up for the murder of her husband.

Changing Owen for Brolin makes sense. In the first “Sin City” Dwight discussed having facial surgery in order to remain on the run and out of the hands of the police. In his background story, Dwight also sustained some facial injuries from the mob enforcer Manute.

The action/crime/thriller “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” is currently in production at Troublemaker Studios in Austin, Texas and is scheduled for an October 4th release. The film stars Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson, Jaime King, Alexa Vega, Michael Madsen, Christopher Meloni, and Josh Brolin. The late Michael Clarke Duncan’s character “Manute” has been recast with actor Dennis Haysbert. With Devon Aoki expecting her second child, actress Jamie Chung will portray the sword wielding pixie “Miho.” Frank Miller, William Monahan, and Robert Rodriguez wrote the screenplay based on the graphic novels by Frank Miller. Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller co-direct.

The film will be released by Dimension Films in the U.S. and Canada. Robert Rodriguez’s Quick Draw Productions, Aldamisa, AR Films, Miramax, and Solipsist are producing.

The part of Ava is the last major role yet to be cast.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter