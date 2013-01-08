Chris Meloni Added To The Cast Of “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For”

Deadline has reported that Chris Meloni ( Man of Steel and Law & Order: SVU ) has joined the cast of Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. apparently he has a big role as a police officer.

Yesterday we reported that Joseph Gordon-Levitt was also cast in the film.

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For was developed by Frank Miller based upon his graphic novel, with a screenplay by Miller and Academy Award® winner William Monahan (The Departed).

The film will be released by Dimension Films in the US and Canada on October 4, 2013.