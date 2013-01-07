The buzz surrounding actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has only increased since turning in solid performances in Christopher Nolan’s “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises,” and director Rian Johnson’s “Looper.” Now, Gordon-Levitt is joining the cast as a lead in co-directors Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller’s prequel “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.” This is what they had to say concerning Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s part in the film.

“Johnny is a new character in the Sin City world and we are excited for what Joseph will bring to the role.”

The new “Johnny” character is a cocky gambler who disguises a darker mission to destroy his most foul enemy at his best game.

Here is the storyline for the film.

The town’s most hard boiled citizens cross paths with some of its more reviled inhabitants.

The action/crime/thriller “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” is currently in production at Troublemaker Studios in Austin, Texas and is scheduled for an October 4th release. The film stars Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson, Jaime King, Alexa Vega, Clive Owen, and Michael Madsen. The late Michael Clarke Duncan’s character “Manute” has been recast with actor Dennis Haysbert. With Devon Aoki expecting her second child, actress Jamie Chung will portray the sword wielding pixie “Miho.” Frank Miller, William Monahan, and Robert Rodriguez wrote the screenplay based on the graphic novels by Frank Miller. Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller co-direct.

The film will be released by Dimension Films in the U.S. and Canada. Robert Rodriguez’s Quick Draw Productions, Aldamisa, AR Films, Miramax, and Solipsist are producing.

