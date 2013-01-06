In his third role as a character named Jack, Tom Cruise will play the part of drone repairman Jack Harper in the science fiction/adventure film “Oblivion.” Jack is one of the few drone repairmen who works on a ravaged and inhospitable Earth, while the rest of humanity seeks sanctuary and comfort on futuristic cloud cities. Unknowingly, Jack doesn’t realize that there are inhabitants on Earth until it’s too late. In the photo (courtesy of Universal Pictures,) Jack is questioned by Malcolm Beech (Morgan Freeman) in an underground hideout. What secrets do each of them know?

Here’s the storyline for the estimated $140 million film with the tagline: “Earth is a memory worth fighting for.”

One of the few remaining drone repairmen assigned to Earth, its surface devastated after decades of war with the alien Scavs, discovers a crashed spacecraft with contents that bring into question everything he believed about the war, and may even put the fate of mankind in his hands.

The action/adventure/sci-fi/thriller “Oblivion” will arrive in theaters on April 19th. The film stars Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman, Olga Kurylenko, Zoe Bell, Nilolaj Coster-Waldau, Catherine Kim Poon, Melissa Leo, Andrea Riseborough, James Rawlings, Lindsay Clift, Jaylen Moore, John L. Armijo, Andrew Breland, Jordan Sudduth, Jeremy Sande, Julie Hardin, Efraiem Hanna, Paul Gunawan, Philip Odango, and Z. Dieterich. Joseph Kosinski, Karl Gajdusek, and Michael Arndt wrote the screenplay based on the comic book by Joseph Kosinski and Arvid Nelson. Joseph Kosinski directs. This film has not been rated.

