After being overlooked for many years, 007 is now finally getting some recognition. The world’s most famous secret agent James Bond will be honored at the 85th Annual Academy Awards. A tribute will be held to celebrate the character’s 50th anniversary. Bond’s latest adventure took place in the recently released “Skyfall.” Here’s what program producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron had to say.

“We are very happy to include a special sequence on our show saluting the Bond films on their 50th birthday. Starting with “Dr. No” back in 1962, the 007 movies have become the longest-running motion picture franchise in history and a beloved global phenomenon.”

James Bond films as a whole has been largely dismissed at the Academy Awards. The only films to win Oscars in the franchise have been “Goldfinger,” and “Thunderball,” which received awards for sound and visual effects. The last 007 film to receive an Academy Award nomination was 1981’s “For Your Eyes Only” for Best Original Song.

* Let’s give credit where credit is due. There have been over 28 Godzilla movies made from 1954-2004. A new film is set to debut in May of 2014. By all accounts, this is the longest running film franchise in history.

The Academy Awards for outstanding film achievements of 2012 will be presented on Sunday, February 24, 2013, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland Center. The live program will be televised in more than 225 countries on the ABC Television Network. The show will be hosted by Seth MacFarlane (creator of “Family Guy,”) while Don Mischer directs.

