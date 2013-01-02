Stepping away from making sequels for already established Pixar fair, the company has released some concept art for their next four movies to website Comingsoon.net. Pixar’s purpose to build promotional excitement works, especially with the release of one movie every early-summer or so. Check out the concept art and descriptions.

A prequel to “Monsters, Inc.,” “Monster University” tackles the friendship between Mike Wazowski and James P. Sullivan, but that wasn’t always the case. From the moment these two mismatched monsters met they couldn’t stand each other. “Monsters University” unlocks the door to how Mike and Sulley overcame their differences and became the best of friends. The film is set for a June 21st release.

“The Good Dinosaur” is co-directed by Bob Peterson (co-director/writer, “Up;” writer, “Finding Nemo,”) and Peter Sohn (an in-house animator and storyboard artist for “WALL-E,” “Ratatouille,” and “The Incredibles.”) The story is set in a world where dinosaurs never went extinct, but instead evolved into a society. It is slated for a May 30, 2014 release.

With the working title “The Inside Out,” this is the next project from “Up” director Pete Docter. The film is told from the perspective of the emotions inside the mind of a little girl. It is due to be released on June 19, 2015.

The next Pixar movie will center around the Mexican holiday “Día de los Muertos.” This will be Lee Unkrich’s next project. Unkrich is well-known for co-writing and directing “Toy Story 3,” and co-directing “Finding Nemo.” The storyline is sketchy at best, but all that is known is the film delves into the vibrant holiday of “Día de los Muertos,” and will focus on the fantastic story about family. The film is slated to be released sometime in 2016.

