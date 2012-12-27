The website MovieWEB has posted the Star Trek Into Darkness 9-Minute preview that was attached to the The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey in IMAX.

Check it out below and tell us what you think!

Plot:

When the crew of the Enterprise is called back home, they find an unstoppable force of terror from within their own organization has detonated the fleet and everything it stands for, leaving our world in a state of crisis. With a personal score to settle, Captain Kirk leads a manhunt to a war-zone world to capture a one man weapon of mass destruction. As our heroes are propelled into an epic chess game of life and death, love will be challenged, friendships will be torn apart, and sacrifices must be made for the only family Kirk has left: his crew.

STAR TREK INTO DARKNESS – written by Damon Lindelof, Alex Kurtzman & Roberto Orci and directed/produced by J.J. Abrams. Returning for the sequel are Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, John Cho, Bruce Greenwood, Simon Pegg, Zoë Saldana, and Anton Yelchin. They are joined by new cast members Benedict Cumberbatch, Alice Eve and Peter Weller. The film beams into theaters May 17th, 2013.