Check out what Robert Downey Jr. had to said about the direction of Iron Man 3.

“I think Shane has gone for a dark feel in this movie. It’s a lot grittier and goes back to its comic-book roots. It’s shaped into a really special movie – and Shane as been instrument [sic] in that.”

Robert Downey Jr. also spoke about the villainous Mandarin, played by Ben Kingsley.

“I always think there’s something more terrifying about a villain who’s a genius, as opposed to just relying on strength or ability. We all know what a fantastic actor Ben Kingsley is, and he pulls off the evil genius with real terrifying results.”

He also spoke briefly about doing all of his own stunts, and commented on the ankle injury he suffered on the set back in August.

“I’ve always said that while I’m physically able, I want to do all my own stunts in the movies that I make. I want the audience to sit there, thinking, ‘was he really stupid enough to attempt that?’ I actually hurt my ankle in a stunt and filming was shut down for a few days.”

Iron Man 3 comes to theaters May 3rd, 2013 and stars Robert Downey Jr., Guy Pearce, Rebecca Hall, Gwyneth Paltrow, Paul Bettany, Ben Kingsley, Jon Favreau, Don Cheadle. The film is directed by Shane Black.

Source: MoveiWeb