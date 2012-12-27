Production company Lionsgate is using a counter programming tactic for this time of year to exhibit its latest installment in the legendary “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” horror franchise with “Texas Chainsaw 3D.” A trailer is making the rounds showing scenes from the film to the tune of the New Year’s staple “Auld Lang Syne” song. Check it out!

Here is the background and storyline for the film.

“Texas Chainsaw 3D” continues the legendary story of the homicidal Sawyer family, picking up where Tobe Hooper’s 1974 horror classic left off in Newt, Texas, where for decades people went missing without a trace. The townspeople long suspected the Sawyer family, owners of a local barbeque pit, were somehow responsible. Their suspicions were finally confirmed one hot summer day when a young woman escaped the Sawyer house following the brutal murders of her four friends. Word around the small town quickly spread, and a vigilante mob of enraged locals surrounded the Sawyer stronghold, burning it to the ground and killing every last member of the family, or so they thought.

Decades later and hundreds of miles away from the original massacre, a young woman named Heather learns that she has inherited a Texas estate from a grandmother she never knew she had. After embarking on a road trip with friends to uncover her roots, she finds she is the sole owner of a lavish, isolated Victorian mansion. But her newfound wealth comes at a price as she stumbles upon a horror that awaits her in the mansion’s dank cellars…

The horror film “Texas Chainsaw 3D” will debut in theaters on January 4, 2013. The film stars Alexandra Daddario, Tania Raymonde, Trey Songz, Keram Malicki-Sanchez, Shaun Sipos, Thom Barry, Paul Rae, Scott Eastwood, Richard Riehle, Gunnar Hansen, Marilyn Burns, John Dugan, Bill Moseley, and Dan Yeager. Adam Marcus, Debra Sullivan, and Kirsten Elms wrote the screenplay based on a story by Stephen Susco, Adam Marcus, and Debra Sullivan. The characters were created by Kim Henkel and Tobe Hooper. John Luessenhop directs.

Sources: Lionsgate, IMDb