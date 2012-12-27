With his recent guest appearance on “Good Day L.A.,” writer/director Kevin Smith made the announcement that he will only direct one more film, and it will be “Clerks III.” Smith is planning to release his last film in the trilogy sometime in 2014, in order to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the original “Clerks” film. This is what he had to say.

“It’s coming up on the 20th Anniversary, that’s why I recently tweeted out that we’re doing Clerks III, hopefully in 2014. I only tweeted that because I talked about doing Hit Somebody as my last movie, but now it’s going to be a mini-series, a six-part mini-series. A lot of people said, ‘Hey that’s not going to be your last movie. What’s your last movie?’ People were guessing, ‘You may be able to do Clerks III now.’ So, instead of letting people guess that for a year, I said I will do Clerks III.”

Smith was asked if the budget on “Clerks III” will mirror the $27,000 that it took to make the original “Clerks.” He responded with:

“That would be amazing. I would try that.”

“Clerks III” will arrive in theaters in 2014. The film will star Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Kevin Smith, and Jason Mewes. Kevin Smith will direct.

*This will be the seventh film set in Smith’s View Askewniverse.

Source: myfoxla, IMDb