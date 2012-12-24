There have been many questions concerning the villain for the next Star Trek film. Director J.J. Abrams has kept a tight lid on the identity of the “bad guy” and any important plot points. All that is known is actor Benedict Cumberbatch will portray John Harrison. Many fans believe Harrison is an alias for Khan Noonien Singh. Khan is a genetically engineered superhuman tyrant who once controlled more than a quarter of the Earth during the Eugenics Wars of the 1990s. Cumberbatch recently spoke about the character, who has been compared to a few iconic cinematic villains.

“When J.J. (Abrams) described the role to me… he described someone who was, in movie terms, a mixture of Hannibal Lecter, Jack in The Shining, and the Joker in Batman. He’s someone who has enormous physical strength. He’s someone who is incredibly dangerous, both as a physical entity and through the use of various technologies and weapons and who performs acts of what I would describe as terrorism. He’s also a psychological master. He manipulates the minds of those around him to do his bidding in a very, very subtle way.”

Director J.J. Abrams mentioned that a Starfleet employee turns on the Federation.

“So this movie doesn’t require you have seen the first movie. The characters are a group of people who have recently come together and find themselves up against this incredibly terrifying force. His name is John Harrison and he is sort of an average – that is what makes him so scary – he is just an average guy who works in an organization called Starfleet, and he turns against the group because he has got this back-story and this kind of amazing secret agenda. After two very violent attacks, one in London and one in the US, our characters have to go after this guy and apprehend him. And it is a far more complicated and difficult thing then they ever anticipated. “Into Darkness” is very much about how intense it gets and really what they are up against.”

Here is the storyline for the film.

When the crew of the Enterprise is called back home, they find an unstoppable force of terror from within their own organization has detonated the fleet and everything it stands for, leaving our world in a state of crisis. With a personal score to settle, Captain Kirk leads a manhunt to a war-zone world to capture a one man weapon of mass destruction. As our heroes are propelled into an epic chess game of life and death, love will be challenged, friendships will be torn apart, and sacrifices must be made for the only family Kirk has left: his crew.

Based on the original Gene Roddenberry television series, “Star Trek Into Darkness” will beam its way into theaters on May 17, 2013 in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D formats. The film will star Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoë Saldana, Simon Pegg, John Cho, Anton Yelchin, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alice Eve, Bruce Greenwood, Peter Weller, Noel Clarke, Nolan North, Nazneen Contractor, Elly Kaye, Nick Tarabay, Heather Langenkamp, Ningning Deng, Tom Archdeacon, Ser’Darius Blain, Joseph Gatt, and Kraisit Agnew. Alex Kurtzman, Damon Lindelof, and Roberto Orci wrote the screenplay. J.J. Abrams directs.

Sources: TrekMovie, movieweb, wikipedia, IMDb

