On Christmas Day, the musical film adaptation of “Les Misérables” will open in theaters. Actor/crooner Hugh Jackman, who plays Jean Valjean in the musical, was out promoting the feature. In the course of his press junket, Jackman had time to discuss “The Wolverine” movie. When asked if he could give a scoop on the film, this is what he had to say.

“You want to get me into trouble, don’t you? [laughs] Okay, the movie takes place after X-Men: The Last Stand. My character is at his lowest. He is supposed to be able to heal himself, but he may encounter someone who has worked out a way to really hurt him. And there is a cameo from one of the past X-Men in it.”

Spoiler Alert:

The credits list Famke Janssen, who is rumored to be in the film. Janssen portrayed the powerful mutant Dr. Jean Grey, who had near limitless telepathic, empathic, and telekinetic abilities, in the first three X-Men movies.

The question is: will she be seen in a flashback sequence? Or, did her mutant abilities transcend her apparent death in “X-Men: Last Stand” changing her into something more? Remember, Logan/Wolverine was forced to “kill” her in order to stop her murderous rampage on Alcatraz Island.

Here is the storyline for the film:

Wolverine travels to Japan to train with a samurai warrior.

“The Wolverine” is scheduled to open in theaters on July 26, 2013. The film stars Hugh Jackman, Famke Janssen (rumored,) Brian Tee, Will Yun Lee, Svetlana Khodchenkova (rumored,) Hiroyuki Sanada, Tao Okamoto, Rila Fukushima, James Fraser, Luke Webb, Hal Yamanouchi, and Nobuaki Kakuda. Mark Bomback, Scott Frank, and Christopher McQuarrie wrote the screenplay based on the comic book story by Chris Claremont and Frank Miller. James Mangold directs.

