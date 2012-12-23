350 SHARES Share Tweet

The long-running Resident Evil film franchise is based on the highly popular video game of the same name. Friday, “Resident Evil: Retribution” hit the store shelves in 3D Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD formats. The director, Paul W.S. Anderson, recently did an interview in conjunction with the home video release. Anderson confirmed that the next Resident Evil film would be the last in the series.

“I feel that [Resident Evil: Retribution] is very much the beginning of the end for the Resident Evil franchise. I see this movie as the beginning of the end, and the set-up for an epic, and truly spectacular finale. Which I hope will be the next movie.”

So, what does Paul W.S. Anderson intend to accomplish with the last Resident Evil film?

“I couldn’t possible tell you that. Definitely, the destruction and loss of the world. I can’t tell you if it’s the loss of the entire world. In terms of returning characters and themes, I do see this movie coming full circle. And circling back to the original characters and themes that were featured in the very first film. That’s why you saw the return of the Red Queen, and Michelle Rodriguez’s character. It is preparing you for a return to the hive, and a return to the scene of the first film.”

Will any characters from earlier films in the series make an appearance in the final film?

“There are a few of them, yes. I felt that, with this movie, there was a limit to what we could do. We were bringing back Colin Salmon, we were bringing back Michelle Rodriguez. There were a lot of returning characters. We were bringing back Sienna Guillory. I didn’t want to overwhelm the movie with this endless parade of returning characters. But there are a lot of characters and themes in the franchise that I would like to return to. I think that is going to be one of the fun things. We’ve taken the audience on this epic journey, and then ultimately realizing that the journey comes back to the very beginning. Hopefully it makes them reexamine everything they have seen in the franchise. I think the final movie will not only be spectacular, but it will also make you want to go back and watch all of those Blu-rays and DVDs again. And watch them through a different lens.”

News of when the production for “Resident Evil 6” will begin is not available at this time. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release sometime in 2015. Anderson’s wife Milla Jovovich will star. Paul W.S. Anderson will direct.

Source: movieweb, IMDb