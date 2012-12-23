“Snow White and the Huntsman” performed well enough at this summer’s box office to warrant a sequel. Budgeted at $170 million, the film went on to gross over $396 million worldwide. Things looked good enough for Universal Pictures and Roth Films to give a green light for a sequel when word broke about an affair between Kristen Stewart and director Rupert Sanders. At the time, Stewart was involved with Robert Pattinson (her “Twilight” co-star,) and Sanders is a married father of two children. The tryst angered producers along with actress Charlize Theron who saw plans for a sequel and added cash incentives dashed. Sanders’s wife (model/actress Liberty Ross,) strongly expressed her disappointment as well.

Attempting to recoup any loss, word quickly spread that a sequel would go forward without Stewart. Recently, Stewart spoke on the record about her side of the affair. Apparently, bygones will be bygones, and so forth. She went on to discuss the sequel to “Snow White and the Huntsman” with Indiewire and said it is a “strong possibility,” and that “it’s gonna be f^*!ing amazing,” and she’s “so excited” for it. (One could probably imagine that improvisation is not her strong suit!) Her handlers stopped her from saying anymore (almost,) but she did appear to reveal something when asked a question about whether any good ideas for her character’s development had been discussed. She responded by saying:

“Oh my God. F^*!, yeah. Absolutely. And we’ve got a really amazing… [Smiles] So, yeah. It’s all good. [Laughs].”

One wonders how some people survive in this world. Kristen Stewart is a testament to that fact. As far as being “all good,” director Rupert Sanders may not return for the next installment. One could only imagine that his wife will weigh in heavily on his decision.

What do you think of this interesting development, and Stewart’s lack of articulation?

Sources: Vulture, IMDb