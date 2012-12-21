A picture of Tom Hardy dressed for inhospitable conditions and walking through the wastelands has been officially identified by Warner Bros. officials as coming from the upcoming post apocalypse film “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Hardy plays Max Rockatansky (“Mad Max”) in this fourth and long delayed installment from filmmaker George Miller.

Here is a description of the plot.

“Mad Max is caught up with a group of people fleeing across the Wasteland in a War Rig driven by the Imperator Furiosa. This movie is an account of the Road War which follows. It is based on the Word Burgers of the History Men and eyewitness accounts of those who survived.”

“Mad Max: Fury Road” is scheduled for a theatrical release sometime in 2014. The film stars Tom Hardy, Nicholas Hoult, Charlize Theron, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Zoe Kravitz, Riley Keough, Nathan Jones, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Abbey Lee, Megan Gale, Richard Carter, Josh Helman, Melissa Jaffer, Angus Sampson, John Howard, and Courtney Eaton. George Miller, Brendan McCarthy, and Nick Lathouris wrote the screenplay. George Miller (“Babe”) directs.

