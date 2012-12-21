300 SHARES Share Tweet

A surprise test footage trailer and poster for “Godzilla” were revealed at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, and the fans went wild with excitement after the screening. In a recent interview with Justin Lin, the film’s producer gave an update, talked about the material, and discussed director Gareth Edwards’ passion for “Godzilla.” This is what he had to say:

“We’re planning to film in March. We are in deep pre-production. (Director) Gareth (Edwards) has really mapped out his vision for the movie, you saw the teaser, but Gareth, thanks to Thomas Tull’s help, he took over a whole stage on the Warner Brothers lot and not only showed the teaser you saw, he had some models built of Godzilla, he had art decorated all over the soundstage, he had pre-vis of some of the big action sequences in the movie. So we’re in deep pre-production and Gareth’s vision of the movie is really exciting. It’s a true re-boot of Godzilla. And you saw from the Comic-Con footage it is a grounded, realistic version of Godzilla. What would happen if Godzilla came into our world today?”

When Lin was pressed for more specifics on the storyline, this is what he stated.

“I don’t want to give any plot details right now. I want you guys to be surprised.”

“Godzilla” will begin filming in March in Vancouver, Canada, and is scheduled for a May 16th, 2014 release. The film currently stars Tommy Wiseau, and Aaron Shang. David Callahan wrote the original draft while David S. Goyer (“The Dark Knight,” “Man of Steel,”) and Max Borenstein contributed to the script. Drew Pearce was hired to polish up the screenplay before casting begins. Gareth Edwards directs.

Source: collider, IMDb