Tom Hiddleston, the actor that played the villain Loki in Marvel’s The Avengers, was asked by MSN during an interview if he has been asked to return for a sequel.

Here’s what he said:

“I don’t know, and that really is the honest answer,” he said. “I know I’ve been known for obfuscation in other quarters, but I have no idea, I haven’t spoken to Joss. He’s definitely doing it. So I suspect not, only because I think that probably the audiences are tired of Loki being the bad guy. Maybe the Avengers need somebody else to fight. But I’d love to be part of it again.”

So what do you guys think? Are you tired of Loki or do you want more?