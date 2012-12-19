400 SHARES Share Tweet

Actor Samuel L. Jackson’s trademark Nick Fury character will next be seen in the “Captain America” sequel “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” film, which opens in theaters on April 4, 2014. The question is, where will Nick Fury be for the ” S.H.I.E.L.D.” television show? After all, he is the organization’s director. This is what he had to say to MTV News.

“I don’t know. I keep hearing about it, and I haven’t talked to Joss about it, but in my mind, I would tend to think that he would, if nothing else, be like Charlie in ‘Charlie’s Angels.’ At least be the voice!”

In regards to the Captain America sequel. Jackson is assuring fans that he will have a substantial part in the film, and he will not be regulated to just appearing in a cameo role.

“It’s a full-on role, from the original script that I read. It’s a full-on S.H.I.E.L.D. operation in ‘Captain America,” he said. “But I don’t know — I’m meeting with the directors this week to see what happens.”

So far, the cast for the television pilot includes:

Clark Gregg – Agent Phil Coulson, team leader

Ming-Na – Agent Melinda May, top-notch pilot and weapons expert

Elizabeth Henstridge – Agent Gemma Simmons, science whiz

Iain De Caestecker – Agent Leo Fitz, a technology guru

Brett Dalton – Agent Grant, unspecified, but he’s good at what he does

S.H.I.E.L.D. is an acronym for Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement and Logistics Division, which roughly translates to making the organization a global peacekeeping force. The potential series will take place in the same universe that is home to Marvel’s “The Avengers.” The pilot will focus largely on original characters. It is scheduled to start filming sometime next month.

Should Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) be part of the “S.H.I.E.L.D.” television series in some capacity?

Source: MTV