Walt Disney Pictures and Roth Films have released a new poster for director Sam Raimi’s “Oz: The Great and Powerful.” The poster features actress Mila Kunis (“Ted”) dressed as Theodora, the Wicked Witch of the West standing angrily in the middle of a gale force wind. The exciting prequel film is scheduled for a March 8, 2013 release.

Here is the storyline for the film.

Oscar Diggs (James Franco,) a small-time circus magician with dubious ethics, is hurled away in a hot air balloon from dusty Kansas to the vibrant Land of Oz. At first he thinks he’s hit the jackpot-fame and fortune are his for the taking. However, that all changes, when he meets three witches, Theodora (Mila Kunis,) Evanora (Rachel Weisz,) and Glinda (Michelle Williams,) who are not convinced he is the great wizard everyone’s been expecting. Reluctantly drawn into the epic problems facing the Land of Oz and its inhabitants, Oscar must find out who is good and who is evil before it is too late. Putting his magical arts to use through illusion, ingenuity-and even a bit of wizardry-Oscar transforms himself not only into the great and powerful Wizard of Oz, but into a better man as well.

What do you think about this prequel tale based on L. Frank Baum’s work?

The action/adventure/fantasy film “Oz: The Great and Powerful” will open in theaters on March 8, 2013. It stars James Franco, Mila Kunis, Rachel Weisz, Michelle Williams, Zach Braff, Abigail Spencer, Joey King, Bill Cobbs, Tony Cox, Martin Klebba, Tim Holmes, Mia Serafino, Toni Wynne, Ted Raimi, and Jon Overgaauw. Mitchell Kapner, and David Lindsay-Abaire wrote the screenplay based on the novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum. Sam Raimi directs.

