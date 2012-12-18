400 SHARES Share Tweet

Yesterday, while doing a press junket for “Django Unchained,” Oscar winning actor Jamie Foxx (“Ray”) revealed his Electro costume in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” would not be the traditional comic book colors green and yellow. Now more news from the interview has surfaced regarding Foxx’s character Max Dillon a.k.a. Electro. Foxx discusses how Dillon/Electro is not an out and out bad guy; he’s just an intelligent man, who never got recognized for his work, until circumstances took a turn for the worse.

“You’ll see that in his whole life, no one is talking to him. People have stolen his ideas at the big company. He’s a nobody, at a certain point, Spider-Man bumps into him and says, ‘You’re my guy. You’re my eyes and ears on the street. And he says his name — no one has ever said [Max] Dillon’s name.”

So impressed is Dillon, he instantly becomes fanatic about Spider-Man. Foxx explained.

“He sort of starts thinking that somehow, he’s Spider-Man’s partner, but Dillon’s good fortunes take a turn for the worse when his own mother forgets his birthday, leading to a series of “tragic” and “crazy” events that turn Dillon into the electrically-enhanced nemesis comic book readers are familiar with.”

“When it turns on, he lights it up,” the actor teased.

In a previous article, Foxx revealed that the Electro costume was staying away from the traditional green and yellow color scheme from the comic book. Now he tells the public what the actual color of the costume will be in the film. Apparently, it will have a more modern style and different color to it.

“It won’t be like that,” Foxx said when asked about the character’s costume from the comics. “Marc Webb and all of those guys, they’re smart. They know that it has to make sense in 2013, so the suit is really slick. It’s actually black. It’s a new age.”

“I’m really excited about it,” the actor added about his upcoming “Spider-Man” appearance. “My daughter is excited about it too. It’s great.”

Electro’s movie origin and comic book back story vary to a certain degree. Originally raised by his overprotective mother, after his father abandoned them, Maxwell Dillon had ambitions of being an electrical engineer. However, after being convinced by his mother that he was not smart enough to pursue such a career, Max instead reluctantly took a job as a lineman for an electric company. While repairing a power line still connected to its spool, Max was struck by lightning. Instead of being killed, the freak accident caused a mutagenic change in his nervous system, allowing him to generate and control vast amounts of electricity. After creating a colorful costume, Max turned to a life of crime as Electro.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is expected to begin production in early 2013 in New York. The film will be released in 3D on May 2, 2014. It will star Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Shailene Woodley, and Martin Sheen. Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, and Jeff Pinkner wrote the screenplay based on a previous draft by James Vanderbilt. The film will be produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach. Marc Webb directs.

“Django Unchained” will arrive in theaters on December 25th. The film will star Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, Christoph Waltz, Samuel L. Jackson, Gerald McRaney, Zoe Bell, Dennis Christopher, Laura Cayouette, Kerry Washington, Don Johnson, Bruce Dern, Walton Goggins, Tom Savini, M. C. Gainey, Lewis Smith, and Anthony LaPaglia. Quentin Tarantino wrote the screenplay and also directs.

Sources: MTV, marvel.com