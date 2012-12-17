450 SHARES Share Tweet

While on a current press junket for Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained,” Academy Award winning actor Jamie Foxx (“Ray”) took a moment to discuss the aspects of the costume created for him as the villain Electro a.k.a. Max Dillon in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” Asked if he was prepared to wear the green and yellow outfit, which is characteristic of Electro, Foxx elaborated by saying:

“It won’t be green and yellow. It will be a different color. They (the producers) want something for the future. They want to have it more grounded and not as comic book-y, so it won’t be green and yellow. They want to try new things, like a liquid rubber and things like that, and there are all these bolts and stuff in my arms when they are hanging me upside down and trying to figure out what happened. How did he become this way? So, it will be some new stuff.”

Foxx went on to briefly talk about the script.

“In the script, this villain is the first time it’s be written really, really well. Andrew Garfield and Marc Webb both commented on how great the script is, so it should be an exciting time.”

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is expected to begin production in early 2013 in New York. The film will be released in 3D on May 2, 2014. It will star Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Shailene Woodley, and Martin Sheen. Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, and Jeff Pinkner wrote the screenplay based on a previous draft by James Vanderbilt. The film will be produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach. Marc Webb directs.

“Django Unchained” will arrive in theaters on December 25th. The film will star Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, Christoph Waltz, Samuel L. Jackson, Gerald McRaney, Zoe Bell, Dennis Christopher, Laura Cayouette, Kerry Washington, Don Johnson, Bruce Dern, Walton Goggins, Tom Savini, M. C. Gainey, Lewis Smith, and Anthony LaPaglia. Quentin Tarantino wrote the screenplay and also directs.

Source: BlackFilm