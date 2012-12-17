400 SHARES Share Tweet

According to the website Cinema Online, EXPENDABLES 3 has added no other than Jackie Chan to it’s already incredible list of action heroes.

…But he did extend his invitation to the third movie, which I agreed on the condition that I will be appearing as more than just a minor role with a few scenes,” said Chan.

Chan added that he had revealed to Stallone that he hoped the third installment of the franchise would run along the lines of a ‘buddy-buddy’ movie should Chan be starring in it, which the “Rambo” star obliged…

Jackie Chan is living legion and his mix of comedy and heart stopping action sequences will be a great addition to film.

THE EXPENDABLES 3 opens in theaters sometime in 2014.