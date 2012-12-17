In August of 2011, “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” was a nice blockbuster button to close the summer for box offices around the world. The science fiction/action/drama had an estimated budget of $93 million and went on to gross nearly $469 million worldwide. Actor James Franco’s character Will Rodman was a driving force in the storyline. Now, word has it, Franco will not appear in “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” at all. Here is what he had to say to MTV concerning his omission from the sequel.

“I was going to be a small part of the next one. There was a moment when Rupert Wyatt was going to direct the second one. A lot of the human characters that were in the first movie were dead in the sequel that Rupert was going to direct. But there was one scene, between Caesar and my character, maybe even just like on a video that was left behind, but then a lot of things happened, like [former Fox co-chairman] Tom Rothman who was a big part of the first movie, left. Now Rupert’s not a part of it so I don’t know. My guess is I won’t be in it. Nobody’s talked to me since Rupert left.”

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” will open in theaters on May 23, 2014. The film stars Andy Serkis. Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Scott Z. Burns wrote the screenplay, which is being reworked by Mark Bomback (“Jack the Giant Slayer.”) No news on when production will begin. Matt Reeves (“Cloverfield”) will direct.

