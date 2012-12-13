A young family is tormented by the horrors of the past in THE HAUNTING IN CONNECTICUT 2: GHOSTS OF GEORGIA, a chilling new film based on a true story from Lionsgate and Gold Circle Films. Starring Chad Michael Murray Abigail Spencer Emily Alyn Lind Katee Sackhoff Directed by Tom Elkins Building on the terror of A Haunting in Connecticut, this horrifying tale traces a young family’s nightmarish descent into a centuries-old Southern hell. When Andy Wyrick (Chad Michael Murray, House of Wax) moves his wife Lisa (Abigail Spencer, TV’s “Mad Men”) and daughter Heidi to an historic home in Georgia, they quickly discover they are not the house’s only inhabitants. Joined by Lisa’s free-spirited sister, Joyce (Katee Sackhoff, TV’s “Battlestar Galactica”), the family soon comes face-to-face with a bone-chilling mystery born of a deranged desire…a haunting secret rising from underground and threatening to bring down anyone in its path. Rated: R