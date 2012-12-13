web analytics
Search
Breaking
    You need to install Jetpack plugin and enable "Stats".
Home

the-haunting-in-conneticut-2-ghosts-of-georgia-poster

A young family is tormented by the horrors of the past in THE HAUNTING IN CONNECTICUT 2: GHOSTS OF GEORGIA, a chilling new film based on a true story from Lionsgate and Gold Circle Films.

 Starring

Chad Michael Murray

Abigail Spencer

Emily Alyn Lind

Katee Sackhoff

  Directed by

Tom Elkins

Building on the terror of A Haunting in Connecticut, this horrifying tale traces a young family’s nightmarish descent into a centuries-old Southern hell. When Andy Wyrick (Chad Michael Murray, House of Wax) moves his wife Lisa (Abigail Spencer, TV’s “Mad Men”) and daughter Heidi to an historic home in Georgia, they quickly discover they are not the house’s only inhabitants. Joined by Lisa’s free-spirited sister, Joyce (Katee Sackhoff, TV’s “Battlestar Galactica”), the family soon comes face-to-face with a bone-chilling mystery born of a deranged desire…a haunting secret rising from underground and threatening to bring down anyone in its path.

Rated: R