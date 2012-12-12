The last part gives an unseen part that gives the origin of China White, she is the villainess that runs through the show played by Kelly Hu. China White first appeared in the limited series, Green Arrow: Year One, by Andy Diggle and Jock. Of course, Oliver’s former bodyguard, now his undercover operative is named Diggle. Her background is not shown in that comic and she is arrested at the end of the limited series. The artwork, by Jorge Jimenez, brings comic book linework with a hint of a manga influence. It opens with her confrontation with Green Arrow. She is being by the leader of the Chinese Triad who thinks back to when she was a girl. Chien Na Wei is running around the house when her father slaps her. The leader comes in and guns down her family which turns a strand of her hair white. He leaves her alive because he senses her “potential.” The next day, she is mocked by the girls in school until she slams a pencil into the hand of her tormentor. Na Wei runs off and sees the leader. The next scene has her dying her hair with hydrogen peroxide. There are two more issues that will explore more of the world of Arrow. The show does a great job of flashing back to the island so we don’t get the full picture of how he became Green Arrow while moving the story along with his quest to redeem his father.
NtF Review – Arrow #1
The last part gives an unseen part that gives the origin of China White, she is the villainess that runs through the show played by Kelly Hu. China White first appeared in the limited series, Green Arrow: Year One, by Andy Diggle and Jock. Of course, Oliver’s former bodyguard, now his undercover operative is named Diggle. Her background is not shown in that comic and she is arrested at the end of the limited series. The artwork, by Jorge Jimenez, brings comic book linework with a hint of a manga influence. It opens with her confrontation with Green Arrow. She is being by the leader of the Chinese Triad who thinks back to when she was a girl. Chien Na Wei is running around the house when her father slaps her. The leader comes in and guns down her family which turns a strand of her hair white. He leaves her alive because he senses her “potential.” The next day, she is mocked by the girls in school until she slams a pencil into the hand of her tormentor. Na Wei runs off and sees the leader. The next scene has her dying her hair with hydrogen peroxide. There are two more issues that will explore more of the world of Arrow. The show does a great job of flashing back to the island so we don’t get the full picture of how he became Green Arrow while moving the story along with his quest to redeem his father.