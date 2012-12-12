After being delayed for a 3D conversion, Paramount Pictures has again kicked up the promotion for for G.I. Joe: Retaliation that is now set to open in theaters on March 29, 2013. Today the studio has released a brand new trailer for the film.

Check it out and let use know what you think.

Plot:

The G.I. Joes are not only fighting their mortal enemy Cobra; they are forced to contend with threats from within the government that jeopardize their very existence.

G.I. Joe: Retaliation is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Channing Tatum, Dwayne Johnson and Ray Park. The film opens in theaters on March 29, 2013.