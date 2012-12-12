The pieces for Paramount Pictures and Michael Bay’s “Transformers 4” are rapidly coming together. Actor Mark Wahlberg officially joined the cast in November, and after an extensive screening process, actor Brenton Thwaites and actress Nicola Peltz will be basking in the limelight alongside Wahlberg.

Nicola Peltz is an American born actress who will play the part of Wahlberg’s teenage daughter, while Brenton Thwaites hails from Australia and will portray Peltz’s motorcycle riding boyfriend. The characters will be part of the continuity established in the first three Transformer films centering around Shia LaBeouf’s Sam Witwicky character. Sadly, LaBeouf will not be part of the fourth installment.

The almost 18 year-old Peltz is best known for her role as Katara in M. Night Shyamalan’s “The Last Airbender.” She will have a regular role on A&E’s upcoming “Bates Motel” series, which will debut sometime in 2013.

Thwaites is best known for his portrayal as Stu Henderson in the Australian soap opera “Home and Away.” He will next be seen co-starring with Angelina Jolie, Juno Temple, and Elle Fanning in Disney Pictures’ “Maleficent.”

There is no word of when “Transformers 4″ will go into production, but it is scheduled to open in theaters on June 27, 2014. The film currently stars Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz, and Brenton Thwaites. Peter Cullen will return as the voice of Optimus Prime. Ehren Kruger wrote the screenplay, while Michael Bay directs.

