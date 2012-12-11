Uncle Ben dead? This was the question that raced through Peter Parker’s mind when he discovered his uncle had died at the hands of a gunman. Uncle Ben portrayed by veteran actor Martin Sheen will once again reprise his role in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

Last week, Sheen was interviewed on the highly popular Irish talk show “The Late Late Show.” This is what he had to say concerning his return to the Spider-Man franchise.

“Well they called me back, I don’t know what the part’s going to be but I’m going to be Uncle Ben once again in Spider-Man next year. We shoot in February.”

Although Sheen’s Uncle Ben character died from a gunshot wound in this summer’s “The Amazing Spider-Man,” this doesn’t mean he won’t return in a series of flashbacks. This is the same strategy used by director/writer Sam Raimi when he reintroduced Uncle Ben (the late Cliff Robertson) back through Peter/Spider-Man’s memory for 2004’s “Spider-Man 2,” and 2007’s “Spider-Man 3.”

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is expected to begin production in early 2013. The film will be released in 3D on May 2, 2014. It will star Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Shailene Woodley, Sally Field, and Martin Sheen. Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, and Jeff Pinkner wrote the screenplay based on a previous draft by James Vanderbilt. The film will be produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach. Marc Webb directs.

Source: rte.tv The Late Late Show