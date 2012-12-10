As you may know by now this Friday, December 14th, nine minutes of Star Trek Into Darkness is set to be shown before The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey exclusively for IMAX theaters. Meanwhile here’s a photo from that preview which features Chris Pine (James T. Kirk) , Zachary Quinto (Spock,) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Mystery Villain).

So who is the new “Bad Guy” in J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek Into Darkness? Although the true identity has not been revealed, most fans are guessing it’s Khan.

Check out the picture below.

Plot:

After the crew of the Enterprise find an unstoppable force of terror from within their own organization, Captain Kirk leads a manhunt to a war-zone world to capture a one man weapon of mass destruction.

Star Trek Into Darkness opens in theaters on May 17th, 2013 and stars Chris Pine, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, Alice Eve, Simon Pegg, Anton Yelchin. The film is directed by J.J. Abrams.