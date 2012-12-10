Walt Disney Pictures has released a Japanese poster for Oz: The Great and Powerful that opens in theaters on March 8, 2013. The film is said to be a prequel to The Wizard of OZ with James Franco playing as the star character (Oz).

Check out the poster below.

Plot:

A stage magician is hurled into a fantasy world, and must use his wits to stay ahead of three enchantresses who have plans for him.

Oz: The Great and Powerful is directed by Sam Raimi. The film stars James Franco (OZ), Michelle Williams (Glinda) and Rachel Weisz (Evanora).