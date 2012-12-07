Mark James here…
Sony announced that Telltale Games’ “The Walking Dead, Episode 5: No Time Left” was the best-selling PlayStation Network game for the month of November. Other games that rounded out the top five for PSN and PS3 included: Assassin’s Creed III, Sonic Adventure 2, Okami HD, and PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale.
Switching to the PlayStation Vita, Call of Duty: Black Ops Declassified sold more copies through PSN than any other game for the portable during November. The critically panned game beat out the likes of Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation, Persona 4 Golden, Ragnarok Odyssey, and Need for Speed Most Wanted to secure the top spot.
As for downloadable content, Black Ops II’s $50 Season Pass proved the most popular download during November, beating out WWE ’13 Fan Axxess, Borderlands 2: Campaign of Carnage, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3: Collection 4: Final Assault, and the Mechromancer Pack for Borderlands 2.
Below are the top-selling PSN games and content for November divided by category.
Note: All five of “The Walking Dead” episodes secured a spot on the chart.
November’s Top 20 PSN and PS3 Full Games:
1. The Walking Dead – Episode 5: No Time Left
2. Assassin’s Creed III
3. Sonic Adventure 2
4. Okami HD
5. PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale
6. Portal 2
7. The Walking Dead – Episode 4: Around Every Corner
8. Need for Speed Most Wanted
9. Tokyo Jungle
10. The Walking Dead – Episode 3: Long Road Ahead
11. The Walking Dead – Episode 1: A New Day
12. NBA 2K13
13. Jet Set Radio
14. Grand Theft Auto IV
15. The Unfinished Swan
16. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
17. NiGHTS into dreams
18. Journey
19. The Walking Dead – Episode 2: Starved For Help
20. Magic: The Gathering – Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013
November’s Top 10 PS Vita Games:
1. Call of Duty: Black Ops Declassified
2. Assassin’s Creed III Liberation
3. Persona 4 Golden
4. Ragnarok Odyssey
5. Need for Speed Most Wanted
6. PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale
7. When Vikings Attack!
8. Sine Mora
9. Plants vs. Zombies
10. Little Big Planet
November’s Top 5 PS3 Add-Ons:
1. Call of Duty: Black Ops II – Season Pass
2. WWE ’13 Fan Axxess
3. Borderlands 2 Campaign of Carnage
4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3: Collection 4: Final Assault
5. Borderlands 2 – Mechromancer Pack
November’s Top 5 PS2 Classics:
1. Grand Theft Auto 3
2. Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 FES
3. Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition
4. Psychonauts
5. Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rise to Power
November’s Top 5 PSOne Classics:
1. Final Fantasy VII
2. Legend of Dragoon
3. Final Fantasy IX
4. Final Fantasy VIII
5. Resident Evil 2
November’s Top 5 PSP Games:
1. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories
2. Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 Portable
3. NBA 2K13 PSP
4. Gravity Crash Portable
5. Monster Hunter Freedom Unite
November’s Top 5 PS Minis:
1. Angry Birds
2. Monopoly
3. The Impossible Game
4. Jetpack Joyride
5. Zombie Racers
