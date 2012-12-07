Mark James here…

Sony announced that Telltale Games’ “The Walking Dead, Episode 5: No Time Left” was the best-selling PlayStation Network game for the month of November. Other games that rounded out the top five for PSN and PS3 included: Assassin’s Creed III, Sonic Adventure 2, Okami HD, and PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale.

Switching to the PlayStation Vita, Call of Duty: Black Ops Declassified sold more copies through PSN than any other game for the portable during November. The critically panned game beat out the likes of Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation, Persona 4 Golden, Ragnarok Odyssey, and Need for Speed Most Wanted to secure the top spot.

As for downloadable content, Black Ops II’s $50 Season Pass proved the most popular download during November, beating out WWE ’13 Fan Axxess, Borderlands 2: Campaign of Carnage, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3: Collection 4: Final Assault, and the Mechromancer Pack for Borderlands 2.

Below are the top-selling PSN games and content for November divided by category.

Note: All five of “The Walking Dead” episodes secured a spot on the chart.

November’s Top 20 PSN and PS3 Full Games:

1. The Walking Dead – Episode 5: No Time Left

2. Assassin’s Creed III

3. Sonic Adventure 2

4. Okami HD

5. PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale

6. Portal 2

7. The Walking Dead – Episode 4: Around Every Corner

8. Need for Speed Most Wanted

9. Tokyo Jungle

10. The Walking Dead – Episode 3: Long Road Ahead

11. The Walking Dead – Episode 1: A New Day

12. NBA 2K13

13. Jet Set Radio

14. Grand Theft Auto IV

15. The Unfinished Swan

16. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

17. NiGHTS into dreams

18. Journey

19. The Walking Dead – Episode 2: Starved For Help

20. Magic: The Gathering – Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013

November’s Top 10 PS Vita Games:

1. Call of Duty: Black Ops Declassified

2. Assassin’s Creed III Liberation

3. Persona 4 Golden

4. Ragnarok Odyssey

5. Need for Speed Most Wanted

6. PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale

7. When Vikings Attack!

8. Sine Mora

9. Plants vs. Zombies

10. Little Big Planet

November’s Top 5 PS3 Add-Ons:

1. Call of Duty: Black Ops II – Season Pass

2. WWE ’13 Fan Axxess

3. Borderlands 2 Campaign of Carnage

4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3: Collection 4: Final Assault

5. Borderlands 2 – Mechromancer Pack

November’s Top 5 PS2 Classics:

1. Grand Theft Auto 3

2. Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 FES

3. Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition

4. Psychonauts

5. Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rise to Power

November’s Top 5 PSOne Classics:

1. Final Fantasy VII

2. Legend of Dragoon

3. Final Fantasy IX

4. Final Fantasy VIII

5. Resident Evil 2

November’s Top 5 PSP Games:

1. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories

2. Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 Portable

3. NBA 2K13 PSP

4. Gravity Crash Portable

5. Monster Hunter Freedom Unite

November’s Top 5 PS Minis:

1. Angry Birds

2. Monopoly

3. The Impossible Game

4. Jetpack Joyride

5. Zombie Racers

