Some actors choose to immerse themselves in their characters, which may tend to go to the extreme. Other actors are forced to wear the legacy of the parts they play and must suffer the consequences. In any case, looking at former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in his current Hollywood hairstyle would not be becoming of any human being. Questions arise like: What size bowl was used? Are you auditioning for the Austrian version of “The Three Stooges?” Were scissors involved? Or, are you searching for another concubine housekeeper? Arnold is doing none of these things. Actually, he is playing a tough guy with a “hipster” haircut. So, how hip is the part?

The actual haircut is related to the action film “Ten.” Schwarzenegger will play John “Breacher” Wharton, a hardened commander of an elite squad of DEA operatives who are about to raid a cartel’s safe house. However, the operation is a cover-up for their plan to steal millions of dollars in illegal assets which they will sell. Though they think they’ve gotten away with it, internal pressure starts to build and someone begins picking the team members off one by one.

The action/drama/thriller “Ten” is currently filming and is expected to open in Swedish theaters on October 4, 2013. The film stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Joe Manganiello, Malin Åkerman, Sam Worthington, Harold Perrineau, Olivia Williams, Josh Holloway, Mireille Enos, Terrence Howard, Gary Grubbs, Dawn Olivieri, Max Martini, Martin Donovan, Ralf Moeller, and Everton Lawrence. Skip Woods wrote the screenplay, which is based on Agatha Christie’s Ten Little Indians story. David Ayer directs.

Schwarzenegger will soon star in “The Last Stand,” which will open on January 13, 2013.

Sources: twitpic/@Schwarzenegger, collider, NBC, IMDb