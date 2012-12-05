Academy Award winning actor/writer Matt Damon is in talks to join the cast of “The Monuments Men.” The World War II drama starts filming in January in Europe with renaissance man George Clooney helming the project. Sony Pictures and 20th Century Fox will co-produce this feature, which is developing into a star-studded cast. Clooney and partner Grant Heslov are producing through their Smokehouse banner. Alexander Desplat will score the film.

So, what is this story about?

In a race against time, a crew of art historians and museum curators unite to recover renown works of art stolen by Nazis before Hitler destroys it.

Clooney and Damon do have history and have worked together on the “Ocean’s Eleven” trilogy as well as “Syriana.”

“The Monuments Men” will be released sometime in 2014. The film stars George Clooney, Daniel Craig, Cate Blancett, Bill Murray, John Goodman, Jean Dujardin, Hugh Bonneville, and Bob Balaban. George Clooney and Grant Heslov wrote the screenplay based on the book, The Monuments Men: Allied Heroes, Nazi Thieves, and the Greatest Treasure Hunt in History by Robert M. Edsel. George Clooney directs.

Sources: deadline, IMDb