Our friends over at the website Latino Review are saying that they know exactly who the villain is in the anticipated Justice League movie that is set to open in theaters in 2015. The news can be considered a spoiler so consider yourself warned.

According to sources the villain will be…. DARKSEID!

So who is DARKSEID?

Darkseid (pronounced Dark-side) is a fictional character that appears in comic books published by DC Comics. The character first appeared in Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen #134 (November 1970) and was created by writer-artist Jack Kirby.[1]

Darkseid is one of the most powerful characters in the DC Universe. Debuting in the Bronze Age of Comic Books, he has appeared in four decades of DC Comics publications, featuring prominently in the New Gods titles and limited series as the recurring nemesis of the New Gods and Superman (and by extension the Justice League). The character has also been associated with DC Comics merchandise including animated television series, toys, trading cards, and video games.