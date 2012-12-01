Nuke the Fridge has acquired photos from an undisclosed source close to the set of Vin Diesel’s “The Fast and Furious 6.” Check out Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson behind-the-scenes, and some of the cars used in the film!

The action/crime/adventure “The Fast and Furious 6” is currently in production. The film will be released on May 23, 2013. It stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Luke Evans, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Gina Carano, Jordana Brewster, Gal Gadot, Sung Kang, Tyrese-Gibson, Lee Asquith-Coe, Kim Kold, Ludacris, Rowena Diamond, and Joe Taslim. Chris Morgan wrote the screenplay, while Justin Lin directs.

Source: Nuke The Fridge