Two New Posters For MONSTERS UNIVERSITY

Two New Posters For MONSTERS UNIVERSITY

Two new posters for Pixar’s prequel Monsters University have arrived.

A look at the relationship between Mike and Sulley during their days at the University of Fear — when they weren’t necessarily the best of friends.

Director:

Dan Scanlon

Stars:

Billy Crystal, John Goodman and Steve Buscemi

Monsters University opens in theaters on June 21, 2013