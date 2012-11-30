Disney and Creative Genius Tim Burton (Creator of “The Nightmare Before Christmas”) Proudly Announce the Home Entertainment Debut Of

Including an All-New Short “Captain Sparky vs The Flying Saucers”

and Burton’s Original Live-Action “Frankenweenie” Short!

ON BLU-RAY™ COMBO PACK, DIGITAL AND

ON-DEMAND – JANUARY 8, 2013!

BURBANK, Calif. November 30, 2012— Disney and creative genius Tim Burton (creator of “The Nightmare Before Christmas”) proudly announce the home entertainment debut of “Frankenweenie” arriving as a 4-Disc Blu-ray™ Combo Pack, Digital and On Demand—January 8, 2013.

A must-add to any Tim Burton collection, the hilarious 3D stop-motion animated masterpiece is filled with quirky characters and unexpected twists. Boasting an electrifying variety of bonus materials, the4-Disc Combo Pack (Blu-ray 3D + Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Copy) includes an all-new original short “Captain Sparky vs The Flying Saucers”; an exciting behind-the-scenes featurette with Tim Burton “Miniatures in Motion: Bringing ‘Frankenweenie’ to Life”; a showcase of the film’s touring exhibit, “‘Frankenweenie’ Touring Exhibit”; Tim Burton’s original live-action short of the same name, and more.

The Blu-ray Combo Pack’s spectacular picture and sound enhances the tale of a boy who uses the power of science to bring his beloved dog back to life … and a whole town faces the unexpected and electrifying truth of what happens when monstrous experiments run wild!

“Frankenweenie” features an all-star cast including the voices of Emmy Award®-winner Catherine O’Hara, Tony Award®-winner Martin Short, Academy Award®-winner Martin Landau, Charlie Tahan, Atticus Shaffer, Robert Capron, Conchata Ferrell andGolden Globe®-winner Winona Ryder.

Synopsis:

From Disney and creative genius Tim Burton (“Alice in Wonderland,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas”) comes the hilarious and offbeat “Frankenweenie,” a heartwarming tale about a boy and his dog. After unexpectedly losing his beloved dog Sparky, young Victor harnesses the power of science to bring his best friend back to life—with just a few minor adjustments. He tries to hide his home-sewn creation, but when Sparky gets out, Victor’s fellow students, teachers and the entire town learn that getting a new ‘leash on life’ can be monstrous.

Complete with electrifying bonus features, “Frankenweenie” is alive with enchanting excitement in eye-popping Blu-ray 3D.

4-Disc Blu-ray Combo Pack (Blu-ray 3D + Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Copy)—Includes:

· All New Original Short: “Captain Sparky vs The Flying Saucers”—An exciting all-new short featuring Victor and Sparky’s home movie.

· “Miniatures In Motion: Bringing ‘Frankenweenie’ To Life”—Viewers get an in-depth tour of the London set that includes never-before-seen footage showcasing the hundreds of artists who worked on the film.

· “Frankenweenie” Touring Exhibit—Allows audiences to explore the artistry of the film’s puppets, sets and props in a showcase that’s traveling the world.

· “Frankenweenie” Original Live Action Short—Burton’s original live-action short film.

· Music Video—“Pet Sematary” performed by Plain White T’s

2-Disc Blu-ray Combo Pack (Blu-ray + DVD) — Includes: All 4-Disc bonus features

· “Captain Sparky vs The Flying Saucers”

· “Miniatures In Motion: Bringing ‘Frankenweenie’ To Life”

· “Frankenweenie” Touring Exhibit

· “Frankenweenie” (original Live-Action Short)

· “Pet Sematary” Music Video performed by Plain White T’s

1-Disc DVD

Includes:

· “Frankenweenie” Touring Exhibit

· “Pet Sematary” Music Video performed by Plain White T’s





SPECFICATIONS:

Street Date: January 8, 2013

Direct Pre-Book: November 13, 2012

Distributor Pre-Book: November 27, 2012, 2012

Release Formats & 4-Disc Blu-ray Combo Pack =$49.99 US/$56.99 Canada

Suggested Retail 2-Disc Blu-ray Combo Pack =$39.99 US/$46.99 Canada

Pricing: 1-Disc DVD =$29.99 US/$35.99 Canada

Digital and On-Demand =Consumers should check with their television provider or preferred digital retailer for pricing

Feature Run Time: 87 Minutes

Ratings: U.S.: PG /Canada: PG

Bonus Features Not Rated

Aspect Ratio: Blu-ray 3D and Blu-ray: 1080p High Definition Widescreen (1.85:1)

DVD: Widescreen (1.85:1) Enhanced for 16×9 Televisions

Audio: Blu-ray 3D and Blu-ray: English 7.1 DTS-HDMA, English DVS 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 7.1 DTS-HDHR, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital

DVD: English, French, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, English DVS 2.0 Dolby Digital

Language Tracks: English SDH, French and Spanish Subtitles

