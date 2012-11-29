Waiting on an official United States release date, the sci-fi film “Riddick” is being advertised in this international poster. Vin Diesel returns in this continuing saga, which showcases his famous Riddick character ready for battle, while dressed in protective garb to shield himself from an abrasive sandstorm.

Here is the synopsis for the film.

Betrayed by his own kind and left for dead on a desolate planet, Riddick (Diesel) fights for survival against alien predators and becomes more powerful and dangerous than ever before. Soon bounty hunters from throughout the galaxy descend on Riddick only to find themselves pawns in his greater scheme for revenge. With his enemies’ right where he wants them, Riddick unleashes a vicious attack of vengeance before returning to his home planet of Furya to save it from destruction.

“Riddick” will open sometime in 2013 and is rated R. The film stars Vin Diesel, Karl Urban, Katee Sackoff, Jordi Mollà, Dave Bautista, Nolan Gerard Funk, Bokeem Woodbine, Raoul Trujillo, Neil Napier, Antoinette Kalaj, Keri Hilson, Noah Danby, Matt Nable, Conrad Pla, and Andreas Apergis. Ken Wheat and Jim Wheat created the characters, while David Twohy wrote the screenplay. David Twohy directs.

