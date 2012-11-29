Johnny Depp has turned in some legendary film performances. His most famous character to date, Captain Jack Sparrow, has propelled his career from the troposphere into the stratosphere. Now Disney’s Imagineers have created, “The Legend of Captain Jack Sparrow,” a walk-through attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida, which takes guests on an adventure to see if they have what it takes to join Sparrow’s high-spirited and daring pirate crew. Depp reprised his role as Captain Jack Sparrow for the attraction’s movie elements. The behind-the-scenes film gives some insight into what to expect when you dare to journey into the pirate’s den. Check it out!

