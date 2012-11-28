The Race to Harness the Power of Monsuno!

MONSUNO: DESTINY

The First DVD Collection from the MONSUNO Animated Series

Available in Stores January 8, 2013 from Shout! Factory Kids

On January 8, 2013, Shout! Factory Kids, in collaboration with FremantleMedia Enterprises (FME), the brand extension and licensing arm of FremantleMedia, will release MONSUNO: DESTINY, the first DVD collection based on the highly popular animated series on Nicktoons! Delivering five action-filled episodes and captivating entertainment that kids and families are sure to enjoy, the DVD features bonus content including Behind-The-Scenes Videos and Character Bios, and has a suggested retail price of $14.97.

The MONSUNO series is an epic boys action adventure series where kids discover, command and battle creatures with tremendous destructive potential. When a race to harness the power of Monsuno ensues between a group of everyday kids and the evil forces focused on destroying the Earth, our heroes spring into action to defend the planet. Built around powerful, action-driven animation, dynamic characters and a deeply woven original story mythology, MONSUNO provides a completely original entertainment experience.

MONSUNO: Destiny

They hurled through space eons before man existed. They burned through the planet’s atmosphere and crashed into four corners of the world, bringing chaos, destruction and the extinction of the dinosaurs. And then, as suddenly as they appeared…they vanished.

Now, the Monsuno are BACK! And their rise will either spell the ultimate destruction of our planet or launch the courageous adventure of mankind’s newest hero, the unpredictable teenager, Chase Suno!





Episodes Include: -Clash -Courage -Underground -Wicked -Knowledge DVD Bonus Content Character Bios Behind-The-Scenes Videos And More!





The MONSUNO series is co-produced by Pacific Animation Partners LLC, a joint venture between JAKKS Pacific, Inc. & Dentsu Entertainment USA, Inc., with FremantleMedia Enterprises and The Topps Company, Inc. and is supported by a JAKKS Pacific toy line featuring innovative, kid-controlled action figures, accessories, playsets, collectables, electronics and integrated role play.

About FremantleMedia Enterprises & FremantleMedia

FremantleMedia is one of the leading creators and producers of television entertainment brands in the world. FremantleMedia is part of RTL Group, the leading European entertainment network, which is in turn 92 percent owned by the international media company Bertelsmann. FremantleMedia’s worldwide production arm is responsible for many of the world’s highest rated prime time entertainment, drama, serial drama and factual entertainment programmes. FremantleMedia Enterprises is the brand extension arm of FremantleMedia, offering a one-stop-shop for all Licensing, Distribution and Home Entertainment around the world. The FremantleMedia Group (which includes FremantleMedia North America, UFA, FremantleMedia UK, FremantleMedia Australia, Ludia, @radical.media and Original Productions, amongst others) has operations in 22 countries, one of the most comprehensive global networks, creating over 9,200 hours of programming a year, rolling out more than 60 formats and managing over 300 individual titles. FremantleMedia has some of the world’s most sought after and long running formats in its catalogue, and globally, produces such programmes as: Idols (co-produced with 19 Productions in the US), Hole In The Wall, Got Talent (co-produced with Syco in the UK and the US), The X Factor (co-produced with Syco in the UK and the US), Take Me Out, Family Feud, The Price is Right, Farmer Wants A Wife, Gute Zeiten Schlechte Zeiten, and Neighbours.