Trailer Park Inc., a company that worked on the marketing campaign for “The Dark Knight Rises,” has released three poster designs that where not used to promote the movie. The black and white posters featuring both Batman and Bane. – Cool stuff.

“The Dark Knight Rises” opened in theaters on July 20th, 2012. The film stars Christian Bale, Tom Hardy,Anne Hathaway, Liam Neeson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Gary Oldman, Marion Cotillard, Morgan Freeman.

“The Dark Knight Rises” is directed by Christopher Nolan.