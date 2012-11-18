Back in July, a trailer for director Zack Snyder’s “Superman: Man of Steel” was shown to fans at San Diego’s Comic-Con. News spread that the trailer would debut to theatergoers positioned in front of Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit” on December 14th.

Nuke the Fridge has learned through a confidential source that a trailer for the “Man of Steel” will indeed precede “The Hobbit.” However, there will be a difference. All the footage will be new and there will not be any rehashing of the Comic-Con material. The preview will mark the six month countdown to Superman’s June opening.

“Superman: Man of Steel” will land in theaters on June 14th, 2013. Actor Henry Cavill will play Clark Kent/Superman. Other members of the cast include Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Lawrence Fishburne, Russell Crowe, Ayelet Zurer, Henry Lennix, Christopher Meloni, Michael Kelly, and Richard Shiff. Charles Roven, Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan and Deborah Snyder are producing the “Man of Steel.” The screenplay is written by David S. Goyer (“Batman Begins”), which is based on a story created by David S. Goyer and Christopher Nolan. Zack Snyder (“Watchmen,” “300”) directs.

Source: Nuke the Fridge

