500 SHARES Share Tweet

In Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy, one of the central characters was Peter Parker’s best friend Harry Osborn played by James Franco. Their friendship was tested on two levels. High school heartthrob Mary Jane Watson was caught in the middle as the love interest of both young men, while Osborn hated Parker’s alter-ego, Spider-Man, who he blamed for killing his father, Norman Osborn.

With “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” in casting mode, several young actors are in the running to play the role of Parker’s best friend. It has been reported by inside sources that the part of Harry Osborn will be more “dark and edgy.” Actors such as Brady Corbet (“Melancholia,”) Dane DeHaan (“Chronicle,”) and Alden Ehrenreich (the soon to be released “Beautiful Creatures,”) are current frontrunners for the position.

Actor Andrew Garfield will have a second go around as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, while Emma Stone will reprise her role as Gwen Stacy. Recently cast Shailene Woodley (“The Descendants”) will debut in the sequel as Mary Jane Watson, while Oscar winning actor Jamie Foxx (“Django Unchained”) is still rumored to play Spider-Man’s nemesis Electro.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is expected to begin production in early 2013, and will be released in 3D on May 2, 2014. The film will star Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Shailene Woodley, and Jaime Foxx (rumored.) Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, and Jeff Pinkner wrote the screenplay based on a previous draft by James Vanderbilt. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach will produce, while Marc Webb will direct.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter